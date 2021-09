Did a Men in Black PS5 game just leak? Tomorrow, PlayStation Showcase 2021 is set to go down. The 40-minute presentation is set to provide PlayStation fans a glimpse into the future of the PS4 and PS5. According to rumors and reports, the new God of War will be present, plus possibly a new Infamous game. Meanwhile, it's safe to assume titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West will be present, plus a variety of partners. If all of this happens, it doesn't leave much room for many other surprises, but according to a new leak, one surprise that will happen is the reveal of a new Men in Black game from Sony Bend, the studio best known for 2019's Days Gone.