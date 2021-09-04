CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Ben Simmons could face major repercussions for skipping Sixers’ camp

By Mason Bissada
 6 days ago
On Friday’s episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, host and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst pointed out the hefty fines that Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons could be facing. As a part of his formal trade demand, Simmons recently informed the team that he will not be reporting to training camp. As this would be a violation of Simmons’ contract, Windhorst (who was told by former front office executive Bobby Marks) says Simmons can face a fine of $227,000 for every work day that he doesn’t show up to the Sixers’ camp.

