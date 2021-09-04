RUMOR: Ben Simmons could face major repercussions for skipping Sixers’ camp
On Friday’s episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, host and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst pointed out the hefty fines that Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons could be facing. As a part of his formal trade demand, Simmons recently informed the team that he will not be reporting to training camp. As this would be a violation of Simmons’ contract, Windhorst (who was told by former front office executive Bobby Marks) says Simmons can face a fine of $227,000 for every work day that he doesn’t show up to the Sixers’ camp.clutchpoints.com
