Kansas football vs. South Dakota report card: Jayhawks' defense stars in first win since 2019

Salina Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE — Kansas earned its first victory since the 2019 season on Friday with a 17-14 win against South Dakota. The Jayhawks had to mount a comeback at the end of the fourth quarter to do it. The slim lead they’d held on the Coyotes for much of the night was lost, which put the pressure on redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean and the offense to deliver after their defense had been doing that the majority of the night. And deliver they did: Bean throwing his second touchdown pass of the night to redshirt freshman Lawrence Arnold with close to a minute remaining to put Kansas ahead for good.

