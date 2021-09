The LiquiGlide 'EveryDrop' packaging is a new approach to zero-waste design when it comes to cosmetics that is focused on shaking up the health and beauty market. The packaging was designed alongside Yves Béhar and his firm, and is focused on reducing the amount of friction inside the container to allow every single drop of product to be dispensed. This would enable consumers to feel as though they are getting the right level of value from the products they purchase, while also making the packaging easier to recycle after use.