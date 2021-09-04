Sonic Colors Ultimate developer Blind Squirrel Games fails to credit open source game engine used for game

SEGA and Blind Squirrel Games recently released Sonic Colors Ultimate is coming under fire from early purchasers of the game, especially those who bought the game for the Nintendo Switch system. Countless bugs, glitches and even possibly epilepsy inducing screen bugs have been widely shared on social media by customers. But that’s not all as the game has been built using the free open source Godot Engine and one of the terms of using it is crediting the use of the engine. Blind Squirrel Games haven’t done so on the lengthy end game credits, which was noticed and has led to some irked contributors. Blind Squirrel Games have responded to this and have said they “this was somehow missed” but they promise to patch them into the game credits in a forthcoming patch.