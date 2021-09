Multi-instrumentalist Cromm Fallon plies his trade with the psych popsters the Laissez Faire, among others. But he casts a much wider net when left to his own devices. The follow-up to his fine 2019 debut Electric Bloom, Presents the P200 hones the Las Vegan’s musical polyamory to a sharp point. “Breathe the Air” and “Modern Drugs” kick out the jams with straight garage rock, but psychedelic shimmers put “Closer Distance” on a different plane. “Backseat Cigarettes” pumps up the protopunk, while “Skerp’d Out” goes for atmospheric soundtrack music. “Senorita Murder” folds postpunk and moody balladry into an odd but potent piece of rock noir, while “Taste.” adds bleeping synth and a butt-rock coda to an otherwise fuss-free slice of punk thrash. Fallon roughs up power pop on “Hypocritical Mind,” and adds his own spin to country rock on “2689.” In short there’s not a lot that Fallon won’t suck into his universe, and thanks to his single-minded zeal and way with a tune, there’s nothing here that doesn’t work.