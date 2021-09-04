CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 100 Gadgets Trends in September

By Elena Rahman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe September 2021 gadgets innovations focus heavily on technology-based comforts and harnessing natural energy from discreet wearable heating pads to solar-powered home security systems. The WIM Smart heating pad, for example, is a comfort solution for menstruating people. To alleviate cramps, the wearable device maintains a compact design to seamlessly...

Tom's Guide

Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera review

The Arlo Essential is an affordable outdoor security camera that works well and has a powerful spotlight, but it has a short battery life compared to the Blink Outdoor. Today's best Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera deals. Arlo Essential Spotlight... Reduced Price. Arlo Essential spotlight... Arlo Essential Spotlight... Prime. We...
Swann Xtreem Security Camera review

The Swann Xtreem security camera is a versatile battery-powered home security camera that can be used indoors or outside. It records clear Full HD video, which can be stored locally or online for 24 hours free of charge, and uses heat sensing technology to send fewer unwanted alerts. Swann claims the recharge battery lasts for up six months between charges, but the camera does need to be located reasonably close to a WiFi router for optimum performance.
Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses look to the future

Disclosure: Most of the vendors mentioned are clients of the author. This week’s Lenovo Tech World 2021 offered up one of the more exciting product announcements of late: the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses. Though they had been previewed earlier this year at CES, this was their more formal coming-out party.
Introducing the ISOCELL HP! and 'ChameleonCell'

ISOCELL HP1: Capture the World in Breathtaking 200MP and Crystal Sharp 8K Video. The ISOCELL HP1 is the industry’s first mobile image sensor to support 200MP. Based on Samsung’s most advanced 0.64μm-sized pixels, the ISOCELL HP1 brings such ultrahigh resolution in a small package that fits comfortably in today’s handheld devices. With the ISOCELL HP1, pictures hold an astonishing amount of detail that helps the image stay sharp even when cropped or resized.
Control your appliances with these convenient smart plugs

Always dreamed of having your own personal assistant?. Technology gives us the next best thing — home appliances that work via voice command. Alexa and Google Home lovers know the convenience voice command can bring, and now with the Smart Dual Plug Outlet with Alexa and Google Home Capability, you can set up your home appliances to respond to your voice as well. And you don’t have to shell out the big bucks to make this cool feature happen: right now this smart outlet is available during the Labor Day sale for just $21.99 for a limited time.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The Best Wireless Chargers for Your Phone and Wearables

Wireless phone chargers continue to advance in technology just the same as our smartphones. Their popularity with consumers might not be at the level of plug-in chargers, but over the years, many people have become more interested in the convenience of being able to place their device down to begin charging immediately. Still, delving into the world of wireless chargers isn’t as simple as plug and play. Read on to learn more about wireless chargers and to find the best one for your tech.
Gadget Flow

Google Nest Cam with floodlight replaces your existing floodlight with a wired connection

Enhance your home’s security with the Google Nest Cam with floodlight. It’s a tech-inspired way to guard your home via your floodlight. While most floodlights turn on when they detect motion, the Google Nest Cam with floodlight goes a step further. The connected floodlight includes a camera for recording footage. In fact, in case of a power outage, it has a local storage fallback, recording up to an hour of events on the device. Additionally, it even lets you keep an eye on the front yard while you’re, say, in the kitchen cooking dinner. What’s more, this home security gadget complements your home’s look with its soft lines and modern shape. Moreover, the design is sustainable thanks to the recycled materials. Furthermore, with the Google Home app, you can manage this floodlight and other compatible devices in one place.
Amazon Echo Frames get a limited-time deal today — save $70

Digital assistants have provided extreme convenience inside our homes, and with Amazon Echo deals, more families will be able to enjoy the features of Alexa. If you want the digital assistant with you at all times, there’s an alternative to smartphone deals and smartwatch deals in the form of the Amazon Echo Frames. The second-generation version of the smart sunglasses with polarized lenses are available from Amazon at $70 off, bringing their price down to just $200 from their original price of $270.
Amazon Labor Day sale continues with eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers from $90

Amazon's extended Labor Day sale continues to slash prices on a range of Alexa-enabled devices. If you want to upgrade your home wireless network setup, this deal is for you. As part of the sale, you can get the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router for $90. It typically retails for $129, so that's $39 off its normal price. This marks this dual band Wi-Fi router's lowest price ever. In terms of labor day deals, it's one of the best you can still get.
MediaTek launches Kompanio 900T chipset designed for tablets and Chromebooks

MediaTek has added the Kompanio 900T to its growing lineup of chipsets designed for tablets, laptops, and Chromebooks. This mid-range chip is build upon TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process with an octa-core CPU and features two Cortex A78 performance cores, six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, and Mali-G68 GPU along with MediaTek own APU for graphical and AI performance. The chipset also supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.
eufy SoloCam L20 Outdoor Security Camera with Color Night Vision

With AI-powered person detection, eufy SoloCam L20 outdoor security camera accurately monitor every unusual movement, and its color night vision allows it to provide a clear view at night. The SoloCam L20 measures 4.53 x 3.15 x 4.53 inches and weighs 1.21 pounds. As shown in the images, the outdoor...
Musician-Designed Laptops

Japanese musician and designer Hiroshi Fujiwara has partnered with the computer brand MCI to launch the first-ever 'Fragment Design Laptop' -- a limited edition computer that leverages Fujiwara's own multidisciplinary brand, Fragment Design. The new laptop is a reworked version of MCI's 'Creator Z16' model, which was originally launched as...
MarketBeat Releases Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks for September 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. MarketBeat, a leading source for stock market data and research tools, has released a new list of Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks for September 2021. WallStreetBets (WSB) is a sub-category of the Reddit forum and the list identifies the 10 companies with the...
Card-Shaped 4G-Enabled Trackers

The 'PaceTrail' global card tracker is a compact, connected device for consumers looking to keep a closer eye on their personal items and avoid unnecessary loss. The device features a card-shaped design that is incorporated with 4G LTE-M/NBIOT technology to let users easily locate it anywhere in the world if it becomes lost. Users can set up geofences, separation alerts and even SOS beacon functions to offer impressive support for avid travelers alike.
Voice-Controlled Smart TVs

E-commerce giant Amazon has unveiled its first-ever line of Amazon-built and branded smart televisions called the 'Amazon Fire TV Omni Series.' According to the company, building its own TV sets from scratch has allowed them to create a more seamless Fire TV experience, posing a challenge to Roku's increasingly popular platforms of a similar nature.
Stylish All-in-One Laser TVs

The JMGO U2 4K tri-color laser TV projector is an all-in-one living room entertainment solution for users looking to enjoy their choice of content and more in an immersive manner. The unit maintains a sleek aesthetic that will fit in well with existing decor and equipment, while the advanced components inside includes tri-laser projection technology that's rated at 3600 ANSI lumens. The sound system built into the unit eliminates the need for an external audio solution thanks to co-creation with Dynaudio, while also boasting certification from DTS-HD and Dolby Audio.
Environmental Noise Cancellation Earbuds

The KLH Fusion true wireless earbuds are a pair of environmental noise cancelling (ENC) headphones that will provide users with a way to immerse themselves in their favorite audio no matter where they might find themselves in their daily routine. The headphones are equipped with 6mm drivers that connect wirelessly...
Live Lifestyle Shopping Apps

Social shopping platform Verishop has announced the launch of 'Livestream Shopping,' a brand new feature that will be integrated into the Verishop iOS app. The feature intends to offer users a new way to connect with brands and industry experts while discovering new products. According to the company, 'Livestream Shopping"...

