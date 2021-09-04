Top 100 Gadgets Trends in September

Enhance your home’s security with the Google Nest Cam with floodlight. It’s a tech-inspired way to guard your home via your floodlight. While most floodlights turn on when they detect motion, the Google Nest Cam with floodlight goes a step further. The connected floodlight includes a camera for recording footage. In fact, in case of a power outage, it has a local storage fallback, recording up to an hour of events on the device. Additionally, it even lets you keep an eye on the front yard while you’re, say, in the kitchen cooking dinner. What’s more, this home security gadget complements your home’s look with its soft lines and modern shape. Moreover, the design is sustainable thanks to the recycled materials. Furthermore, with the Google Home app, you can manage this floodlight and other compatible devices in one place.