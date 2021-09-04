Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Miami-Dade County through 315 PM EDT At 246 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Miami Shores, or near Surfside, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Miami, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Beach, Surfside, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Gladeview, Westview, Port Of Miami and West Little River. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH