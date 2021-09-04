CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards reveals baby boy’s name

By Kate Ng
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Et6yF_0bmmGwzI00

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has revealed the name of her newborn son, alongside the first photographs of him on Instagram .

The baby boy was born on 21 August and his arrival was announced to fans on social media a day later, but his name was kept under wraps until now.

Edwards, who had the child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , announced that her son’s name is Axel – an anagram of his father’s name.

She posted two photographs on Instagram of Axel wrapped in a blanket and wearing a pastel blue knitted hat.

In the caption, she wrote: “Two weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.”

The post garnered more than 818,000 likes in less than an hour, with famous friends and fans lavishing praise and well wishes on Axel.

One fan wrote: “You and Alex created a BEAUTIFUL human oh my god.”

Another said: “He’s so perfect! Congratulations Perrie and Alex on your bundle of joy, you’re going to make the most amazing parents ever.”

Edwards’ bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also gave birth recently to twins with footballer fiancé Andre Gray. Both Edwards and Pinnock announced their pregnancies and gave birth within days of one another.

Announcing the arrival of her twins, who have not yet been named publicly, Pinnock said: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here.”

In May, Edwards announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post with the caption: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

On Friday, Little Mix released their new single “ Love (Sweet Love) ”, which will appear on their upcoming 10th anniversary album Between Us .

Pinnock said in a statement: “We’re also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we’ve been creating. We ca’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

237K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perrie Edwards
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Andre Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Mix#Baby Boy#Perrieedwards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Reveals New Baby's Name

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are sharing the name of their newborn daughter. The couple recently welcomed their fourth child and have been sharing sweet images of her with the family in recent weeks on social media, but have only referred to her as "Baby R." The baby's birth brings joy to the Teen Mom stars as Lowell revealed that she previously suffered a miscarriage and desperately wanted "just one more child" to make her family complete.
NFLPosted by
SheKnows

Baby Boy Names That Have Serious Swagger — for Your Little Badass

Are you about to birth a baby boy? Congratulations! He’s probably one of those little dudes about whom you just know: This kid is going to be hella cool. You’re lucky enough to have a super-chill kid who seems to already rock some serious style right out of the gate (er, womb). So you best give him a name that befits his burgeoning badassery, right? Whether you prefer more unique baby boy names or something a little more elegant, the swagger-tastic names ahead are fit for a kid who enters the world with confidence and never looks back. “Parents in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Floral Overalls — Photos

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her baby bump for the first time following news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rich Dollaz Playfully Flirts With Erica Mena Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

There seems to be a Love & Hip Hop reunion of sorts happening. Rumors have been circulating that the series has brought together a few of its favorite stars for a new season or special, and clips of the crew have begun circulating online. Bobby Lytes, Amina Buddafly, Cyn Santana, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, Erica Mena, and Rich Dollaz are just a handful of familiar reality television faces that have joined in for the get-together, and in a clip, it looks as if Rich was playfully flirting with his ex.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

A$AP Rocky Was Forced by Rihanna To Sign A Prenup To Save Her $1 Billion?

It is Rihanna who is refusing to get married A$AP RockyBefore he signs a prenup According to one tabloid Rihanna wants her money to be protected, which upsets A$AP Rocky, who thinks that the singer has doubts about their relationship’s strength. So what’s going on with Rihanna and A$AP rocky Their relationship?
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Lauren London & Lil Wayne's Son Kam Is the Perfect Mix of Parents in Rare Photo for His 12th Birthday

American actress and television personality Lauren London wished her son, Kameron Carter, a happy birthday by sharing a rare photo of him and an adorable message on Instagram. Lauren London began her career by appearing in music videos before moving into television and film acting. After portraying Erin "New New" Garnett in the 2006 film "ATL," she gained prominence and starred in more movies and television shows.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Appears Frail As She's Spotted In A Bathrobe Being Escorted Into Manhattan Building After Announcing Break Due To 'Health Issues'

After OK! spilled Wendy Williams was taking a break to deal with her health, the talk show host was spotted looking frail as she was escorted into her Manhattan building. “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations,” a message read via her Wendy show Instagram account on Thursday, September 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy