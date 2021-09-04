CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comment: Afghanistan’s girls need eyes of America on them

In mid-July, in a rural part of Afghanistan, two sisters made a promise. They’d just arrived home for their semester break from their boarding school in Kabul, and their grandmother came to see them, carrying scythes. The Taliban, resurgent, was drawing closer to their village. This woman told her granddaughters to take these curved blades, and she told them that if Taliban fighters ever came to the house, the girls must be swift. There would be no time to hesitate.

