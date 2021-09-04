New Zealand confirms first COVID-19 death in over 6 months

(NEXSTAR) – New Zealand has recorded its first death attributed to COVID-19 in over six months, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday. The woman, in her 90s, had “a number” of underlying health issues, according to a media release issued Saturday. She was first admitted to the hospital on Aug. 28 but was unable to receive ventilator or ICU care because of her conditions. She and her doctors were aware of her COVID diagnosis before she entered the hospital.