This time, the jurors were spread out. They also wore masks, sat next to bottles of hand sanitizer and listened to witnesses testifying from behind a plexiglass barrier. And at 11:16 a.m. Thursday, inside a pandemic-proofed courtroom in Rockville, Md., they announced their verdict: Andy Panton was guilty of two counts of felony murder, two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence.