CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" First Week Sales Projections Are In

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seemed like Drake and Kanye West could've gone toe-to-toe for first-week album sales if they had dropped their albums on the same day. However, Kanye West's DONDA arrived less than a week ago following three listening parties and is well on its way to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 this week. On Friday, it was announced that Kanye moved upwards of 327K in his first week, despite losing two full days of streaming.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certified Lover Boy#Album Sales#Donda#Clb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Falls Asleep While Listening To Drake's "Certified Lover Boy"

DJ Akademiks is one of the most passionate Drake fans in the entertainment industry, hyping him up and live-streaming his reaction every time The Boy drops a new single or an album. Last night, Drake delivered Certified Lover Boy -- albeit a couple of hours later than expected -- and as he usually does, Ak started his stream on Twitch, yelling and screaming about his excitement. That passion wore out though because, on two separate occasions during the stream, Ak appeared to fall asleep.
Celebritiesheymix.com

Kanye West earns his 10th No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with ‘Donda’

Kanye West reach the top of the Billboard 200 charts with DONDA debuting at No. 1, marking Kanye’s 10th No 1 album. The 27-track project earned a total of 309,000 equivalent album units, with 272,000 streaming equivalent units, 37,000 in album sales and under 1,000 in track equivalent album units. DONDA garnered 357.39 million on-demand streams in its first week, beating the previous record set by J. Cole‘s The Off-Season in 2021.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Sets New Records on Artists 500 Chart

Kanye West conquered the Artists 500 with the highest weekly stream count the chart has ever seen following the arrival of his new album, Donda. West pulled in a record-setting 410.8 million song streams, and the 269 million stream gap between him and the Number Two artist — Drake with 141.2 million song streams — is the second highest the chart has ever seen (it’s likely those two will swap positions, and a new record will be set, once Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy is counted on the charts next week). West also became just the 15th artist to land at...
MusicComplex

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees Announced: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and More

BET just announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards ahead of the ceremony next month. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for this year’s Hip Hop Awards, with nine nods each. What’s particularly impressive about Cardi’s list of nods this year is that she hasn’t even dropped or a mixtape or studio album, riding high off the success of her collaboration with Meg, “WAP.” Megan similarly dominated at the 2021 BET Awards earlier this year, having dropped both Good News and Suga in 2020.
CelebritiesComplex

Yebba Releases Debut Album ‘Dawn’ f/ ASAP Rocky and Smino

Just a week after making a standout appearance on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Memphis singer-songwriter Yebba has released her debut album. Produced by superproducer Mark Ronson, and featuring guest appearances from ASAP Rocky and Smino, Dawn is Yebba’s first substantial solo release. Prior to the record, she had worked with the likes of Sam Smith, Stormzy, Chance the Rapper, and Ed Sheeran. She also won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her contribution to PJ Morton’s cover of “How Deep Is Your Love.”
Musiceaglenationonline.com

Review: Drake, Kanye West release solid albums

Over the past week, two of the arguably most anticipated albums in the rap music industry have dropped. Kanye West’s “Donda” and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” are both topping Apple Music’s Top Songs charts and are No. 1 and No. 2 on the Top Albums charts. “Certified Lover Boy” dropped just five days after “Donda,” which added to the existing drama between the rappers. Fans online have been debating which album is better but also judging the character of each artist.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Addresses "CLB" Diss, Says Kanye West Wanted "Verzuz" With Drake

Those subtle shots Drake sent Swizz Beatz's way didn't go unnoticed. In the summer of 2020, Swizz was on Instagram Live with Busta Rhymes and during the conversation, he referred to Drake as a "p*ssy boy"—an insult that he repeated throughout. Swizz insisted that there wasn't any beef with his "Fancy" collaborator because if there was, he would shoot his plane out of the sky.
CelebritiesBillboard

Kanye West's 'Hurricane' Lands at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs

“Hurricane,” which features uncredited vocals from Lil Baby and The Weeknd, becomes West’s eighth No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and first in more than six years. He last reigned alongside Rihanna and Paul McCartney on “FourFiveSeconds,” which posted seven weeks in charge in 2015. Here’s an updated review at...
Celebritiesmyk104.com

Diddy admires Drake and Kanye West: You guys are true kings of creativity

As Drake and Kanye West feud and battle for supremacy on the music charts, another icon is admiring their work. Diddy, who launched the careers of several stars, including the late Notorious B.I.G., loves both of their new albums. He listened to Drizzy’s Certified Lover Boy and Yeezy’s Donda, and praises both projects.
Musicbuzzfeednews.com

Drake And Kanye Owe Us More Than This

I mean, where the fuck should I really even start? Perhaps with a thought experiment: Has any rapper been as popular as Drake for as long as Drake? Has any rapper had such a total and complete grip on the charts the way Drake has, for as long as he has? If you’re generous, Jay-Z’s 2000–2006 run might compare. Eminem, too, circa 1999–2004. But since his third mixtape, 2009’s So Far Gone, Drake has not missed. Even when he faced attacks that would be fatal to another rapper’s career — over the corniness, or the Canadianness, or the identity-hopping — he’s managed to turn all of those into positions of strength. He memed himself before his enemies memed him. When people called him soft, he sang softer (“You gettin’ bodied by a singin’ nigga!” he taunted Meek Mill). Earlier this year, he was given Billboard’s Artist of the Decade award, and you could hardly think of another name on the short list. The list of records he has broken is wild, but let’s perhaps zero in on one: In January 2021, Drake became the first artist to pass 50 billion streams on Spotify.
MusicHouston Chronicle

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' is a lonely, predictable wail from the mountaintop

Even as this plague summer ends in fires and floods, Drake is still Drake, which means his new album sounds like his past three, which means he can't-stop-won't-stop rapping about the superiority and loneliness of the rich, which means too many people will continue mistaking his effervescent grievance-pop as some demented soundtrack for an American Dream that no longer exists. Started from the bottom, still here, refusing to leave. His music is the mist on the mountaintop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy