Among photography’s better known attributes is its capacity to inspire us in countless ways while capturing important (or even mundane) moments in time. For example, travel photographers make us want to visit places we’ve never heard of (as well as those we’re already familiar with), photojournalists add depth to their stories with imagery and motivate us to take action, and food photographers can turn an ordinary grilled cheese sandwich into a work of art. What you may not realize, however, is that photography can specifically serve as a means to help us make social connections and even work through emotional trauma (known as image therapy, or photo therapy). One genre of photography in particular that works especially well towards that end is pet photography.