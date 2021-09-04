UPDATED: Grand Forks man located after Silver Alert
----- A Silver Alert has been issued to locate Lee Edward Little Eagle. Little Eagle is a 53-year-old Native American male standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black and grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. hitchhiking on Interstate 29 near Thompson wearing a royal blue jacket, blue jeans and glasses, according to dispatch. Though a civil emergency message noted he had been seen in Grand Forks earlier that day around 2 p.m. near 17th Street.www.grandforksherald.com
