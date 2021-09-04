Whitmer Proclaims September As Hispanic Heritage Month
Governor Whitmer is celebrating Michigan’s Hispanic population by proclaiming September 2021 as Hispanic Heritage Month. “Michigan’s Hispanic and Latino residents are an essential part of our state’s cultural and economic fabric,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud to proclaim September as Hispanic Heritage month and celebrate alongside a community filled with rich tradition as we continue to ensure that Michigan is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”www.radioresultsnetwork.com
