CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Whitmer Proclaims September As Hispanic Heritage Month

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Whitmer is celebrating Michigan’s Hispanic population by proclaiming September 2021 as Hispanic Heritage Month. “Michigan’s Hispanic and Latino residents are an essential part of our state’s cultural and economic fabric,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud to proclaim September as Hispanic Heritage month and celebrate alongside a community filled with rich tradition as we continue to ensure that Michigan is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

www.radioresultsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#State Of Michigan#Chair#Labor#Agriculture Business#Michiganders#Latinos#The U S Census Bureau#U S Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Celebrationscinelinx.com

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month With These Latine Authors!

Every year from September 15 to October 15, Americans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by appreciating the community’s history and heritage. It is a way to promote the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic-Americans — specifically, those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. So, while it officially doesn’t start for two more weeks, who says we can’t begin the festivities now?
SocietyDaily Illini

DI discusses Hispanic Heritage Month with La Casa student staff member

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated in the United States from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. At the University, 11.2% of students identify as Hispanic. Cristal Caballero, senior in LAS who is an active part of the Latinx community on campus through RSOs and is on staff at La Casa Cultural Latina, sat down with The Daily Illini to discuss the importance of having pride in one’s culture.
Fountain City, INWinchester News Gazette

September is Underground Railroad Month, Governor Holcomb Proclaims

FOUNTAIN CITY, Indiana - Gov. Eric Holcomb has proclaimed September as Underground Railroad Month in recognition of the role Indiana abolitionists such as Levi and Catharine Coffin played in helping more than 1,000 freedom seekers escape slavery by providing them with transportation, shelter, food and clothing in their Fountain City home from 1826-1847.
Norfolk, VAtcc.edu

TCC welcomes scholar-activists for Hispanic Heritage Month

Tidewater Community College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month under the national theme, “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.”. The college will host two virtual events for students and the community. The first is the keynote address by Rosa Alicia Clemente, a journalist, political commentator, producer and scholar-activist. Clemente‘s remarks...
Lexington, NELexington Clipper-Herald

Courageous Mujer Podcast celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

LEXINGTON — United by Culture Media an affiliate of the Lexington Community Foundation and in association with the Courageous Mujer Podcast are all coming together for Hispanic Heritage Month. During our Hispanic Heritage Month celebration we will be visiting with six Latinas throughout the state to discuss identity, culture and accomplishments. Courageous Mujer Podcast host Gladys Godinez will kick off this special programming on Wednesday September 15th, 2021 with special guest Yolanda Nuncio.
Atlanta, GAgeorgiastatesignal.com

Students share culture during Hispanic Heritage Month

Spanning from September 15 to October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated by millions of people each year. The United States created this holiday to acknowledge and appreciate the numerous Hispanic and Latinx cultures, as well as their contributions throughout history. In June of 1968, the holiday was introduced...
Kenosha, WIkenosha.com

Kenosha Public Library celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. September is a big month for...
Politicsradioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Proposes Spending $200 Million To Replace Lead Pipes

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today announced a $200 million proposed expansion of the MI Clean Water Plan to remove lead service lines across the state and called on the legislature to use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to improve access to safe drinking water.
Educationradioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Commends Schools For Implementing Mask Policies

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after more Michigan public school districts, including Mount Pleasant Public Schools just recently, and local health departments continue to implement smart mask policies, bringing the total number of school districts in Michigan opting for face coverings to 229, protecting more than 757,904 students, or 60.5% of students in Michigan.
Missouri Statenwmissouri.edu

Northwest to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with movie, alumna’s lecture

Northwest Missouri State University will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a movie night and a lecture featuring a Northwest alumna’s inspiring story of survival. The activities are sponsored by Northwest’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Both events are free and open to the public. In alignment with Northwest’s COVID-19 mitigation measures, face coverings are required indoors.
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.
Arizona StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Arizona With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Arizona Statekawc.org

Arizona Governor Offers $60 Million in Federal Cash To Hospitals

PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey is offering up $60 million in federal cash to hospitals to help with staffing -- but only if they start promoting and treating some patients with early indications of COVID with monoclonal antibodies. Christina Corieri, senior adviser to the governor, said the money will buy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy