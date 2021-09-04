CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Anya Taylor-Joy & Krysty Wilson-Cairns at the ''Last Night in Soho'' 78th Venice Film Festival Photocall

thefashionistastories.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today(September 4th) in Venice, Italy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Krysty Wilson-Cairns attended the ''Last Night in Soho'' 78th Venice Film Festival photocall. Anya Taylor-Joy looked gorgeous wearing a RODARTE SPRING 2021 printed dress with the matching shawl. It's such a chic, romantic look that she is effortlessly pulling off. GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI sandals finished up her look.

www.thefashionistastories.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Giuseppe#Instarimages#Vogue Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman at ''The Lost Daughter'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Following the photocall, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman attended the premiere of ''The Lost Daughter'' during the 78th Venice Film Festival yesterday evening(September 3rd). Dakota Johnson rocked a playful but sexy GUCCI cap sleeved column gown with Rosaline crystal details, over a tulle underlay embroidered with...
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Cynthia Erivo in Tory Burch & Atelier Versace at the 78th Venice Film Festival Jury Photocall, the Opening Ceremony & the 'Parallel Mothers' Premiere

Cynthia Erivo is one of the jury members for the 78th Venice Film Festival and today(September 1st) she attended the jury photocall, the opening ceremony & the 'Parallel Mothers' premiere in Venice, Italy. I am so excited to see her looks for the festival because the fashion marriage between her & her stylist Jason Bolden, has proved to be her best.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Where Art Thou, Anya? Star of Trippy ‘Last Night in Soho’ Briefly Goes Missing During Venice Standing Ovation

The Venice crowd at the Sala Grande theater could not take their eyes off Anya Taylor-Joy during Edgar Wright’s trippy psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho.” But when the movie ended just after midnight on Saturday and the spotlight shone on the cast to receive applause from the festival attendees, as is tradition, Taylor-Joy was nowhere to be found. Had she left her own movie? Director Edgar Wright and Matt Smith applauded along with the crowd — as confusion set into the auditorium. After about a minute, Taylor-Joy (dressed in a pink Dior Haute Couture gown with a matching beret) swung open the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Anya Taylor-Joy is Pretty in Pink in Silk ’60s Dress and Matching Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Anya Taylor-Joy dressed vibrantly at the Venice Film Festival. For the premiere of her new film “Last Night in Soho,” the “Queen’s Gambit” actress hit the red carpet in a bright pink silk dress styled by Law Roach. Her Dior Haute Couture number featured an angular neckline, short sleeves and a belted midi skirt, instantly reminiscent of the ’60s (fitting, as the film’s partially set in 1966 London). The garment was given more feminine flourish from a massive bow, tied on its left side. The look was complete with a matching crochet hat with a mesh accent, as well as dazzling diamond...
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Kristen Stewart in Chanel at the ''Spencer'' 78th Venice Film Festival Dinner, Photocall & Premiere

Kristen Stewart is in Venice, Italy for the 78th Venice Film Festival and she stepped out in three different CHANEL looks to promote her new film ''Spencer.''. For a dinner which was hosted by the fashion house, she wore a RESORT 2022 white & gold embellished jacket and white leather pants. I really wanted to see a full length photo of this because she does look pretty.
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

''Dune'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Following the photocall, the cast of ''Dune'' and more hit the red carpet for the premiere during the 78th Venice Film Festival this evening(September 3rd). Zendaya worked the split on her custom BALMAIN FALL 2020 dress with a short train in the back. Zendaya's dress is clearly an ode to the film and even though it's probably hard to see, this dress was perfectly created in leather. Love the jewelry as well but I kinda wish she wore ankle strap sandals or pumps. However that doesn't stop me for loving this look.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

How Law Roach Created the Venice Film Festival’s Best Fashion Moments

Click here to read the full article. The 2021 Venice Film Festival red carpet saw a return to the pre-pandemic grandeur and high-fashion moments spectators have been used to in years past, with many of the standout fashion looks coming together thanks to trademarked image architect and fashion stylist Law Roach. Many of Roach’s clients took to Venice’s famed Lido in the last week for the annual film festival in custom looks, including Zendaya in a formfitting Balmain dress, Anya Taylor-Joy in a pink satin Dior look and Tiffany Haddish in two-tone Christian Siriano dress.More from WWDThe Standout Fashion Looks From...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night In Soho’ Is “About The Exploitation Of Women” Says Co-Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Director Edgar Wright teamed with the Oscar-nominated co-writer of “1917,” Krysty Wilson-Cairns, for a new, more serious genre venture, “Last Night In Soho.” A psychological horror film that seemingly has time-jumping elements with rising stars Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch,” “The Queen’s Gambit“) and Thomasin McKenzie (“Jojo Rabbit“) playing the two main leads.
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

Kristen Dunst in Salvatore Ferragamo at the 78th Venice Film Festival

Kirsten Dunst was spotted earlier today(September 1st) arriving at the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. For her arrival, she wore head to toe SALVATORE FERRAGAMO which featured a printed double-breasted blazer a printed degrade silk dress, a red belt and gold & stripe panel sandals. You wouldn't expect these printed pieces to work this well together but it did.
MoviesEmpire

George Miller Cast Anya Taylor-Joy As Furiosa After Seeing An Early Cut Of Last Night In Soho

Right from her breakthrough role in The Witch, it was clear that Anya Taylor-Joy is a major talent. Since then her cache has continued to rise, through other horror-thrillers like Glass and Thoroughbreds, period fare like Emma., and last year’s massive Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit. Next up, she’s one of the leading stars of Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho – and beyond that, she’s set to take on one the most iconic roles in the last decade of cinema: Imperator Furiosa, memorably brought to life by Charlize Theron in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Miller’s long-gestating Furiosa prequel is barrelling towards production with Taylor-Joy lined up to play the younger version of Theron’s character – and the notion of casting her came after Wright screened him an early cut of Last Night In Soho.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Edgar Wright Details Making ‘Last Night in Soho’ During Lockdown

One of the most hotly anticipated films to see its release schedule repeatedly ripped to shreds due to the pandemic, Focus Features’ psychological horror Last Night in Soho is finally making its bow in Venice, nearly a full year after it originally was due to come out. It’s the end of an emotional journey for director Edgar Wright, who first began dreaming up the idea — a time-twisting tale about a young fashion student (played by Thomasin McKenzie) who is transported back to the 1960s and into the body of a singer (Anya Taylor-Joy) — more than a decade ago...
Designers & Collectionsthefashionistastories.com

Instargram Style: Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Roksanda, Stella Jean & Etro for the 78th Venice Film Festival

Sharon Duncan-Brewster is at the 78th Venice Film Festival to promote ''Dune'' and her stylists Zadrian + Sarah posted her look on instagram. She looked beautiful posing in a ROKSANDA FALL 2021 orange sleeveless dress which was accessorized with THOMAS SABO & MISSOMA jewelry and NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD sandals. I mean, I love everything about this look, especially the color.
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

Sarah Gadon in Giorgio Armani at the 78th Venice Film Festival

Sarah Gadon is one of the jury members for the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy so she hit us with three different GIORGIO ARMANI looks for her arrival, the jury photocall and the opening ceremony. For her arrival, she wore a light grey suit from the SPRING 2021...
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

Sarah Gadon, Virginie Efira & Ruth Wilson at the ''Mona Lisa & the Blood Moon'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Along with Kate Hudson, Sarah Gadon, Virginie Efira and Ruth Wilson hit the red carpet for the ''Mona Lisa & the Blood Moon'' 78th Venice Film Festival premiere. Sarah Gadon looked simply pretty in a black GRETA CONSTANTINE fit 'n' flare dress with a plunging neckline and a bow waist sash. However I feel like she needed a bolder red lip and some sparkly jewelry to take this to the next level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy