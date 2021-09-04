Anya Taylor-Joy & Krysty Wilson-Cairns at the ''Last Night in Soho'' 78th Venice Film Festival Photocall
Earlier today(September 4th) in Venice, Italy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Krysty Wilson-Cairns attended the ''Last Night in Soho'' 78th Venice Film Festival photocall. Anya Taylor-Joy looked gorgeous wearing a RODARTE SPRING 2021 printed dress with the matching shawl. It's such a chic, romantic look that she is effortlessly pulling off. GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI sandals finished up her look.www.thefashionistastories.com
