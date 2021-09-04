CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

10 questions about Labor Day

By Eric D. Pullin
darientimes.com
 7 days ago

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and, for many, a return to the traditional work schedule. The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity to test your knowledge of the American labor movement and the history of Labor Day. 1....

www.darientimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Levy
Person
Rosie Ruiz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Unions#Labor Day#Ashland University#American#Ohio C#The Department Of Labor#Chicago C#The Central Labor Union 7#Smoot Hawley Act C#Afl Cio B#United Auto Workers C#Carthage College#Insidesources Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Labor Day: Fun facts, travel tips, picnic fare and that rule about white

The first Monday in September is set aside to recognize the social and economic achievements of American workers. It’s also a last hurrah of summer, as family members and friends get in that last trip, party or other warm-weather special event. Here are some fun facts about Labor Day and suggestions on how to make the most of the holiday.
Social SecurityKingsport Times-News

My labor history for Labor Day

I was 10 years old when I got my first paying job (and my introduction to journalism). A couple of hours one evening a week at the local weekly newspaper, I “caught” pages coming off the printing press to even them up in a big box. Then I spent a couple of hours the next afternoon “throwing” my paper route.
CelebrationsCNET

What's the meaning of Labor Day? The curious truth about the holiday's origins

Today is summer's last holiday, and many companies will observe it by giving employees a day off. Labor Day also signals the fashion rule to stop wearing white until spring. But the long weekend is about more than style, taking naps and barbecues. Did you know that Labor Day has contentious beginnings? In fact, two men with almost the same name fight for credit.
Labor IssuesInternational Business Times

Labor Day: 13 Fun Facts About The Unofficial End Of Summer

For the past 125 years, Americans have celebrated Labor Day on the first Monday in September marking the unofficial end of summer. Students will reluctantly return to school, and stores will have Labor Day sales unloading grills, appliances, electronics, and more. Many families will travel to their favorite weekend getaway destinations to have one last cookout before the weather gets cold.
SocietyWMDT.com

Labor advocates reminding people what Labor Day is really all about

DELMARVA – Even though Monday’s beautiful weather was the perfect day to get outside and celebrate, labor advocates are reminding people what Labor Day is really about. “Labor Day started as a holiday back in the late 1800s. It was designed to basically honor working men and women, almost particularly in the union movement. But, today it’s a way to honor the American workers who labor all day and all year to make things for us, produce things for us, and to protect us,” said President of the National Right to Work Committe Mark Mix.
Societyoakpark.com

On Labor Day, I thought about the Pullman Porter

‘The most influential Black man in America for the hundred years following the Civil War was a figure no one knew,” writes author Larry Tye in his eye-opening 2004 book, Rising from the Rails: Pullman Porters and the Making of the Black Middle Class. I’d argue people still don’t know....
Protestsdarientimes.com

Senate Democrats (opinion): Take a stand before protests escalate

Today, we are issuing a call to action to all elected and appointed state and local officials to take a stand against the confrontational tactics of the anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and COVID-19 deniers who are increasingly infecting our public meetings, our public discourse and our public life with an anger, irrationality and abuse which we fear will soon escalate into physical assaults and violence against elected and appointed public officials.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Labor Day By the Numbers : Almost 1 in 3 Americans Worry About Job Security

Ridgewood NJ, almost 1 in 3 Americans worry about job security this Labor Day, the personal-finance website WalletHub found in its Labor Day Survey. This nationally-representative survey examines Americans’ Labor Day plans and how people have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside this survey, WalletHub also released its Labor Day Fun Facts report to educate and entertain consumers with stats on all aspects of the holiday – from hotdogs and history to financials and 5Ks.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Just in time for Labor Day, an Atlantic City museum about workers

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City’s first museum honoring organized labor opened Friday, just in time for Labor Day weekend. The museum is located inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall — a building constructed almost a century ago with union labor, said Richard Tolson, chairman of the Atlantic City Labor Museum Committee.
AmericasPosted by
CandysDirt

This Labor Day, 1 in 3 Americans is Concerned About Keeping Their Job

In light of the financial struggles faced by workers across the U.S. and in recognition of Labor Day, WalletHub conducted a nationally representative survey, which found that nearly 1 in 3 Americans worry about job security. In addition to examining how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Americans’ finances, WalletHub’s survey also took stock of people’s plans for Labor Day.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

CDC cautions Americans about traveling Labor Day weekend

Despite surging cases of COVID-19, storms, wildfires and airline disruptions, many Americans still may try to squeeze one more vacation out of the summer over the Labor Day weekend. With hospitals across the nation running out of ICU beds and some even short on oxygen supplies, the Centers for Disease...
York County, NEYork News-Times

Wonderline: Readers ask about vaccine, Labor Day, state fair

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I have heard people who have had the COVID virus in a mild form do not need to be vaccinated. Is that true?. A: We asked Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. She said, “Even if people have a history of having COVID, we still recommend they be vaccinated. Studies have shown us that vaccination gives people a more robust and longer lasting immunity than what occurs after catching the virus itself (natural immunity). This would apply whether they experienced a mild case previously, or a more severe form of illness.”
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

What El Pasoans need to know about workers’ rights ahead of Labor Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every worker in the United States has the same rights to safe and healthful workplaces, with full payment wages earned under federal laws regardless of where the worker is from. KTSM 9 News spoke with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
Connecticut Statedarientimes.com

Yale deans (opinion): CT's Gov. Lamont beats FL's DeSantis in leadership

Executive power is often circumscribed by complex geopolitical dynamics, volatile financial markets, disruptive new technologies and tragic natural disasters. But key leaders still can have a profound impact — positive or negative — on millions of constituents. A comparison of Florida’s and Connecticut’s governors in their contrasting approach to the resurgence of the coronavirus reveals the consequential potential of individual leaders.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy