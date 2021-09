Kelly Ripa looked fabulous when she went completely makeup-free in a cute selfie with her husband, Mark Consuelos. If there’s one thing for sure about Kelly Ripa, 50, it’s that she always looks flawless with or without makeup and that’s exactly what happened when she went completely makeup-free in a new selfie. The talk show host posted a photo of her cuddled up on the couch with her husband, Mark Consuelos, 50, as the two rocked comfy clothes. Kelly had on a sweatshirt and her glasses while Mark rocked a white T-shirt.