Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren claimed that if Gavin Newsom (D) wins in California’s gubernatorial special election, the “only” explanation is “voter fraud.”. Lahren’s comments came as Outnumbered discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaigning for Newsom in the final days before his recall election. During the segment, #OneLuckyGuy Charlie Hurt slammed Democrats on multiple Afghanistan policy fronts before stating that “if a disaster like Gavin Newsom can out-raise his opponents 5 to 1, then somebody is bankrolling him, somebody wants him to stay in power.”