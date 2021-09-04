CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman at ''The Lost Daughter'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

thefashionistastories.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the photocall, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman attended the premiere of ''The Lost Daughter'' during the 78th Venice Film Festival yesterday evening(September 3rd). Dakota Johnson rocked a playful but sexy GUCCI cap sleeved column gown with Rosaline crystal details, over a tulle underlay embroidered with...

www.thefashionistastories.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Alba Rohrwacher
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Cher
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Christian Dior
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Prada#Giorgio Armani Prive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana ’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless...
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Premiere 'Dune' at Venice Film Festival 2021

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are THE moment at the Dune premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The co-stars are really serving all of the looks while at the annual event. They were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Javier Bardem, Josh...
CelebritiesFASHION Magazine |

The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

A-list stars like Helen Mirren and Penelope Cruz dressed to impress at the 78th Venice Film Festival. While September is notorious for signalling the end of summer and the start of school, it’s also the kickoff to film festival and award show season. With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) starting on September 9 and the 2021 Emmy Awards just ten days later, all eyes are currently on the Venice Film Festival as stars head to Italy for the 78th edition of the international event.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Puts Incredibly Toned Legs On Display In Chanel Romper At Venice Film Festival – Photos

Kristen Stewart looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off her toned pins in a super short romper at the Venice Film Festival. Kristen Stewart, 31, has taken the 78th Venice Film Festival by storm and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The actress looked absolutely amazing when she attended the photocall for her new film, Spencer, on Sept. 3, rocking a Chanel romper with tiny shorts. The one-piece, long-sleeve black tweed Chanel romper featured chunky gold buttons down the front and four pockets on the top and bottom.
MoviesETOnline.com

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Bold Red Dress at Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson is turning heads at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Hudson wore a red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Prêt-à-Porter collection to the Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon premiere in Venice, Italy Sunday. Hudson looked ethereal as she floated along the carpet in the bold, red dress.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo and Ben Affleck Look Like They're Starring in Their Own Rom-Com at the Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are showing their support for one another. On Thursday, the couple arrived together at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of the Friday premiere of Ben's new film The Last Duel, which he cowrote and stars in with Matt Damon. As the two took a boat across the water, they looked like they were starring in their own romantic comedy as they cuddled up and flashed a few smiles.
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

What Zendaya Wore to the Venice Film Festival, Photos

Zendaya stole the show when she attended the Venice Film Festival this week. She arrived at the Italian event via boat on Friday, and stepped out to reveal her sleeveless, tan dress. The custom Balmain design had a scoop neckline and ruched bodice, as well as a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Kristen Stewart in Chanel at the ''Spencer'' 78th Venice Film Festival Dinner, Photocall & Premiere

Kristen Stewart is in Venice, Italy for the 78th Venice Film Festival and she stepped out in three different CHANEL looks to promote her new film ''Spencer.''. For a dinner which was hosted by the fashion house, she wore a RESORT 2022 white & gold embellished jacket and white leather pants. I really wanted to see a full length photo of this because she does look pretty.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Holds Hands With Ben Affleck While Wearing Stunning White Dress For Venice Film Festival — Photos

Going strong! Although it’s been a couple of weeks since we saw Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez out together, they were at it again with a trip to Venice on Sept. 9. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 9. The two were photographed strolling hand-in-hand, wearing protective face masks amidst the coronavirus. Jennifer looked stunning in a lacy white dress, which was belted around her midsection. Ben kept a tight hold to her hand as he rocked an all-black ensemble. He was seen talking to the gorgeous triple threat as they made their way to the festival.
Celebritiesthefashionistastories.com

Virginie Efira in Christian Dior & Saint Laurent at the 78th Venice Film Festival

Virginie Efira in Venice, Italy for the 78th Venice International Film Festival and she stepped out for two different premiere so far during the festival. Yesterday(September 1st) for the opening ceremony and the ''Parallel Mothers'' premiere, she looked beautiful in a CHRISTIAN DIOR COUTURE. Her white thigh-high split gown featured draped pleated cold-shoulders, a skinny rope belt and a short flowing train in the back.
CelebritiesElle

Anya Taylor-Joy Channeled '60s Barbie in a Pink Dior Dress and Beret at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Fresh off Zendaya's three jaw-dropping Venice Film Festival looks, stylist Law Roach made red carpet magic happen again with Anya Taylor-Joy's appearance at the festival. The 25-year-old actress attended the premiere for her upcoming film Last Night in Soho, channeling vintage Barbie in a Dior Haute Couture pink satin silk dress with a matching embroidered beret and shoes from the fashion house. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Cynthia Erivo in Tory Burch & Atelier Versace at the 78th Venice Film Festival Jury Photocall, the Opening Ceremony & the 'Parallel Mothers' Premiere

Cynthia Erivo is one of the jury members for the 78th Venice Film Festival and today(September 1st) she attended the jury photocall, the opening ceremony & the 'Parallel Mothers' premiere in Venice, Italy. I am so excited to see her looks for the festival because the fashion marriage between her & her stylist Jason Bolden, has proved to be her best.

Comments / 0

Community Policy