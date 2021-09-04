CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Broward The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Oakland Park, Wilton Manors, Hillsboro Beach, Sea Ranch Lakes, Terra Mar, North Andrews Gardens, Pompano Beach Airport and Fort Lauderdale Beach. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

