Idaho State

Liberty Captures RMU Classic Title, 3-1 Over Idaho

Liberty News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty sealed a perfect 3-0 opening-weekend record, defeating Idaho 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24) on Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Saturday’s match was the de facto championship match of the RMU/Chick-fil-A Robinson Labor Day Volleyball Classic, as Idaho could have tied Liberty for the tournament title with a head-to-head win today. Liberty has opened its season at 3-0 for the first time since 2015, while Idaho falls to 2-4, including 1-2 this weekend.

www.liberty.edu

