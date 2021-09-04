Alcy Sivyer (Hacker) Merker

Merker, Alcy Sivyer Hacker age 88 of Minneapolis, MN, formerly Albuquerque, NM and Milwaukee, WI passed peacefully in her sleep 8/20/21. She is preceded in death by her daughter Alcy and survived by her husband of 69 years, John Merker, her sons Brad (Patricia) Merker & Grant (Cynthia) Merker, Grandchildren Hannah (Erik) Kvamme, Charles Merker, Nicole Merker and Nathan Merker and Great Grandchildren Kara and Hudson Kvamme. Alcy was born and raised in Milwaukee and married John in 1952. They spent 4 years in the Air Force, based in Fairbanks, Alaska. Upon discharge they settled in Milwaukee, only to move 9 more times throughout the USA until finally settling in Albuquerque, NM, where they lived for 32 years. Recently they moved to Minneapolis to be closer to family. Alcy was a homemaker her whole life and spent much of her time volunteering with various organizations, including Junior League and as a Lay Minister in her church. A small graveside service will be held at Forest Home in Milwaukee. We would like to thank the nursing staff at both Home Care Solutions and Grace Hospice for their wonderful care during Alcy's final months.