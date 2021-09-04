Dwayne Jerome Broe
Broe, Dwayne Jerome September 25, 1936 - May 5, 2020. A Memorial service will be held on September 16, 2021 at Fort Snelling Chapel, 1 Tower Ave, Minneapolis 55450. Visitation at 12 pm, service at 1pm. Please, no flowers. We invite you to join us following the service (2:30 - 5:30) as we celebrate the life of Dwayne. We will gather at Wooleys Kitchen located in Embassy Suites Airport, 7901 34th Ave So, Bloomington 55425. Light hors d' oeuvres will be served.www.startribune.com
