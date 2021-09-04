Robert Hugo Richardson

Richardson, Robert Hugo Born March 12, 1937, died surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in West Linn, OR. Robert was a beloved husband to Anne Richardson, cherished father to Sarah Richardson (David Barker), Rachel Richardson (Michael Deppe), Christopher Richardson (Laura Sacco), Dawn Radtke, Tyler Radtke (Larry Fox) and grandfather to Meg, Will, Charlotte, Louisa, Sophia, Isabella, and Spencer. He is survived by his former wife Margaret E. Richardson and his brother David Richardson (Eliza Linley). Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Louise Richardson. Robert was born in Evanston, IL. He developed an early love of opera and all music, from Bach and Mozart to Woody Guthrie and Johnny Cash. As the son of a preacher, he continued the family tradition of service to others by becoming a physician. He completed his B.A, medical school and residency at the University of MN, specializing in internal medicine and critical care. Later in his career he pursued his interest in ethics and palliative care. Robert first served in the Air Force as a physician in Tachikawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. He and his family developed a lifelong love of Japan. When Robert returned to the U.S, he and his family moved to Iowa City where he worked at the University of Iowa Hospital. He then moved to Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside in Clackamas, OR where he led the ICU and developed the palliative care department. With his knowledge of ethics, he worked on protocols for Oregon's Death with Dignity Act. He moved to Oregon Health and Science University at the end of his medical career where he focused on palliative care. Robert loved taking care of people and hearing their stories. A talented and committed runner, he ran 19 marathons during his life and loved the Zen of running. Robert enjoyed politics and history. He was especially interested in the Civil War, WWI, and WWII. He was a man who took life seriously in every way and worked for a better world. He taught his children the importance of kindness, decency, justice, and truth. His intelligence, gentleness, humility, vulnerability, and sense of humor are defining traits to which his family aspires. Memorials may be directed to the OHSU Center for Ethics in Health Care or the Iowa City Free Medical Clinic.