Barbara Carney
Carney, Barbara Age 97, of Hopkins, passed Aug. 22, 2021. Loved by children, Kathryn (Dave) Lathrop, Maureen (Brian) Hall, Brian (Denise), Chris (Val), Steve (Joyce); 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Fri, Sept 10, at 11 am, with visitation 1 hour prior, at Hosanna Church, 9300 163rd St W, Lakeville. Interment following at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Ballard Sunder Funeral Homes ballardsunderfuneral.com Prior Lake Chapel 952-447-2633.www.startribune.com
