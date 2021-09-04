Marilyn Kay Mateski

Mateski, Marilyn Kay age 77 of Bloomington passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021. She is preceded in death by parents, Wesley & Ferne Mills and sister, Darlene Pearson. Survived by children, Teresa (Mark) Dooley, Brant (Angela) Mateski, Tim (Jessica) Mateski, Melody (Bryan) Williams; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Carol (Les) Anderson, Glennis (Roger) Jorgerson, Susie (Harvey) Lewis, Gordy (Darla) Mills, Sandy Flinn; and many nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Special Thank You to the Staff at MN Masonic Home and Park Nicollet Hospice Team for the excellent care she received. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM, Saturday, Sept 11 with visitation one hour prior, luncheon following her celebration of life at: Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145 2300 W. Old Shakopee Rd.