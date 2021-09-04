Joseph Marion Klos

Klos, Joseph Marion died peacefully on August 25, 2021. He was born on September 7, 1961 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Joseph and Lucetta (Stifter) Klos. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lucy and little brother Randall. He is survived by brothers, Steve (Ellen), Daniel, David (Ann), John (Trish); Barry (Kazumi); sister, Kim Poncius (Karl) and long-time friend Vivienne. Joe's interests included aviation, fishing, history, mechanics, Mozart, travel and waterskiing. He was a devoted servant of Loaves & Fishes for 30 years. Joe was the beloved uncle of Matthew, Ryan, Kameron, Sara, Emily, Sonja, William, Aya, Kayla, Anthony, Alyssa, Jinjin and Lucy. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday September 14, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick, 6820 St. Patrick's Lane, Edina, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church only. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. If you are unable to attend the mass, please join the family through the livestream link. player.vimeo.com/video/… Memorials may be made to Risen Christ Church Risen Christ School, 1120 E. 37th St., Minneapolis, MN 55407, (risenchristschool.org). or Loaves and Fishes Minneapolis. (loavesandfishesmn.org/) GILLBROTHERS.com MINNEAPOLIS, MN 612 861 6088.