Daniel M. Lutz
Lutz, Daniel M. Age 66 of Mpls. Preceded in death by father, Eugene H. Lutz. Survived by wife, Michele Ronkowski; mother, Dolores Lutz; children, Jesse (Elizabeth) Lutz, Amanda (Mark) Shippman, Elise (Matt) Berg, and Katie (Kenny) Schulz; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Colleen (Bob) Edwards, Jeanne (Karl) Hajny, and Jeff (Julie) Lutz; beloved dogs Gilligan and MaryAnn. Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 7th from 4-7 pm at Gill Brothers Southwest Chapel, 5801 Lyndale Ave So. Private interment, Ft. Snelling Nat'l Cemetery. If so desired memorials may be directed to the Golden Valley Humane Society. Gill Brothers 612-861-6088 gillbrothers.com.www.startribune.com
