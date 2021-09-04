CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Daniel M. Lutz

Minneapolis Star Tribune
Lutz, Daniel M. Age 66 of Mpls. Preceded in death by father, Eugene H. Lutz. Survived by wife, Michele Ronkowski; mother, Dolores Lutz; children, Jesse (Elizabeth) Lutz, Amanda (Mark) Shippman, Elise (Matt) Berg, and Katie (Kenny) Schulz; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Colleen (Bob) Edwards, Jeanne (Karl) Hajny, and Jeff (Julie) Lutz; beloved dogs Gilligan and MaryAnn. Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 7th from 4-7 pm at Gill Brothers Southwest Chapel, 5801 Lyndale Ave So. Private interment, Ft. Snelling Nat'l Cemetery. If so desired memorials may be directed to the Golden Valley Humane Society. Gill Brothers 612-861-6088 gillbrothers.com.

Michael Nader obituary

Michael Nader, who has died of cancer aged 76, was a TV heart-throb of the 1980s, appearing in the glitzy American soap Dynasty as Dex Dexter, who for a while “tamed” Alexis, the “superbitch” played by Joan Collins, in the TV-speak of the time. Dynasty’s ratings had soared with the introduction of Collins at the start of the programme’s second series in 1981. Her character was seeking revenge on her first husband, the ruthless oil business billionaire Blake Carrington (played by John Forsythe).

