Neil Lavon Johnson

Johnson, Neil Lavon Passed away due to complications of Covid on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Neil was born to Anna & Oscar Johnson on January 22, 1938. He grew up in Hoffman, MN. Neil served 4 years in the United States Air Force. After returning home he attended St. Cloud University and received his teaching degree. He met and married Peggy and moved to Apple Valley where they raised 3 daughters. Neil taught in the Burnsville school district for many years. Neil loved spending time at his lake home in Canada on Lake of the Woods. Many great memories were made up there. Neil was a wonderful artist who did many great paintings. Along with his wife, Peggy they did beautiful Native artwork on gourds. They did many art shows winning a few awards. Neil was a proud lifelong member of the Apple Valley American Legion, even from the beginning when it was located above the roller rink. Neil had many friends there, he had a great smile, great laugh, and great personality. He will be greatly missed. Neil is survived by his brother, Dean (Rosie); wife, Peggy; daughters, Kristin, Kari (former son-in-law, Tom), and Dana; grandchildren, Logan, Hudson, Phoebe, & Simone. A memorial luncheon will be held at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley on September 20 from 3-6PM.