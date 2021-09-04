Elsie Adams

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis Star Tribune
Adams, Elsie 82 years old, of New Brighton, passed away peacefully with her family on September 2, 2021. Elsie grew up on a farm in Sherburn, MN with her family, those memories were always some of her best stories to tell. She left the small town for Minneapolis to pursue a career in nursing. It was in Minneapolis where she met her husband, Robert "Bubba" Adams. They were married for 60 years until his passing in 2020. She was a loving parent to three children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Aside from her children, Elsie was a second mom to many and was a loyal and loving caregiver. She enjoyed spending time with her family, feeding squirrels in her backyard, doing puzzles and cheering on her favorite MN sports teams. She was known for her selflessness, humor and loving nature. Elsie will be greatly missed by many. She is preceded in death by husband Robert "Bubba" Adams, parents Paul and Pearl Ott, and daughter Debra. She is survived by son Robert (Cheryl) Adams, daughter Barb (Brooks) Staples, grandchildren Ashley, Cody, Angela (Ian) and Carissa; great grandsons Elijah and Malikai; and brothers Kermit Ott and Quentin (Mary) Ott. Memorials preferred to POMC (Parents of Murdered Children - pomc.org). Funeral service 2:00 PM, Monday, September 13, 2021 with visitation one hour prior at: Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave NE, Mpls.

