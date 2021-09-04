CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick and Morty Showrunner Hypes Up Season 5 Finale, Claims It Will Give Fans 'Food Coma'

Cover picture for the articleThe Rick and Morty Season 5 finale is possibly one of the most highly anticipated events this year. After all, fans had to wait a really long time for the fifth season and again when the last two episodes were scheduled to air a full month after Episode 8. However,...

TV Serieswmleader.com

This Live-Action Rick and Morty Clip Will Blow Your Mind

On Friday, Sept. 3, Adult Swim stunned fans by dropping a live action scene for the popular animated series. While the show is used to pulling hilarious hijinks, Rick and Morty upped the ante by casting Back to the Future‘s Christopher Lloyd to play the swear-loving scientist Rick Sanchez (typically voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland).
MoviesMovieWeb

Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland Are Rick and Morty in Live-Action Movie Fan Art

The Adult Swim show Rick and Morty has gone live-action in a series of new teasers promoting the animated series, leading to a fan-made poster featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland to resurface. In the actual video clips, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and Jaeden Martell (It, It: Chapter Two) serve as a live-action reimagining of the titular mad scientist and his timid grandson. The endgame for these teasers has yet to be revealed but there's no indication that the live-action movie is happening for real.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Shares Opening For Season 5's One-Hour Finale

Rick and Morty has shared the first few minutes of its one-hour finale for Season 5 of the series! Following the debut of the eighth episode of the season last month, the series will finally be returning fort the final two episodes of the fifth season later this weekend. These will premiere as part of a special one-hour block for the series on Sunday, and will consist of the final two episodes of the season, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack." Naturally, it's a huge occasion for Adult Swim as they have already been celebrating in some huge ways.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Ending, Explained

After a rollercoaster of a season that took the titular duo on many adventures, ‘Rick and Morty‘ season 5 comes to a close with a two-part blockbuster of a finale. The finale examines the relationship between the super-genius grandfather and his kind-hearted grandson and ushers it into a new direction that will have major consequences moving forward.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Finally Reveals Rick's Tragic Backstory

Rick and Morty finally explained Rick Sanchez's full, and tragic back story at last with the final episode of Season 5! As promised by the executive producer and showrunner for the series, Scott Marder, the final episodes of the fifth season had finally delivered on the major canonical and character shifts that fans had been hoping to see throughout the rest of the season. This was especially true for the final episode of the season that came with some major status quo shifts as the titular duo learned more about one another.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Rick and Morty Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Rick and Morty’ is a two-time Emmy Award-winning adult animated series that revolves around the eccentric scientist, Rick Sanchez, and his grandson, Morty Smith. As they embark on adventures across space and time, we get to see various shades of their relationship with each other. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the science-fiction show originated as a short animated film parodying ‘Back to the Future.’
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Rick & Morty Fans Demand A Live-Action Movie After Christopher Lloyd Teasers

Last week, Rick & Morty fans went wild after seeing a live-action teaser from Adult Swim depicting Christopher Lloyd as Rick Sanchez and Jaeden Martell as grandson Morty Smith. Two more teasers have since dropped from the show’s network host, and fans are eager for something more than a few live-action shorts. That’s right: They want a full movie.
TV SeriesIGN

Rick and Morty S5 Finale: Here's Where Evil Morty Just Went | Rick and Morty Canon Fodder

Rick and Morty just ended Season 5 on Adult Swim with a bang, by delivering an episode of pure Rick and Morty canon. Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 9 gave fans Evil Morty, and finally the Evil Morty Plan, The Rick and Morty Citadel, and a good look at what the larger Rick and Morty multiverse is doing. Of course, the end of Rick and Morty Season 5 showed us an Evil Morty heading off to a new unknown place and we've got a theory where we will see the evil version of Morty Smith pop up again. So if you like yourself a good Rick and Morty recap or even some Rick and Morty Easter Eggs, then make sure to join us for Canon Fodder on IGN for the full breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find in the Rick and Morty finale. The Rick and Morty Season 5 trailer did NOT prepare us for this finale. It never showed us Rick and Morty Anime or a single Rick and Morty Easter Egg from Dan Harmon or Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 9 shows us an Adult Morty (kind of) plus it breaks down Evil Morty plan, one of the most evil plans ever put on film. Theory Rick and Morty videos like this one try and figure out where and Evil Morty will return to give Rick the business again. Rick Sanchez has met his match in Morty Smith from a different universe.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Producer Addresses Adding More Canon for Season 5 and Beyond

Rick and Morty's finale ended season 5 with the biggest cliffhanger twist in the entire series. Evil Morty finally made his move on Rick Sanchez C-137 (our series "hero") in order to gain the key knowledge needed to escape the "Central Finite Curve" of influence that bonds Rick and Morty across the multiverse. While Rick has always been agitated by the idea of having to adhere to the canonized story (and thereby address major lingering questions about himself), Evil Morty simply wants to be done with all - and by the time season 5 ends, Evil Morty has seemingly done just that.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Unveils Evil Morty's Master Plan

Rick And Morty's fifth season came to a close earlier this month, telling a story that saw Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith separating from one another, and then subsequently reforging the bond that they share, but the central antagonist of this finale was the evil version of Morty, who revealed his unorthodox goal. Having become President of the Citadel in a previous season, "Evil Morty" came back into the picture when Rick and Morty felt the need to return to the city that housed so many alternate versions of themselves from across the multiverse.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Producer Reveals Their Reaction to Season 5's Episode Leak

Rick and Morty's producer revealed how they felt about one of Season 5's episodes being leaked out before it was supposed to premiere! New seasons of Rick and Morty are usually kept under tight wraps and left a mystery right up until new episodes premiere. Before these episodes start their run, usually the most we'll get from a new season is the titles. But it was a bit different this time around as one episode ended up leaking out much earlier than it was initially intended to premiere on Adult Swim due to an unfortunate snafu.
TV SeriesNME

‘Rick and Morty’ share live-action trailer ahead of season five finale

Adult Swim have shared a trailer for a live-action adaptation of Rick and Morty, arriving ahead of the show’s season five finale. The new trailer was posted to Twitter by Adult Swim yesterday (September 3), and sees Christopher Lloyd star as Rick, a character who is inspired by Lloyd’s character in Back to the Future. Playing Morty, meanwhile, is Knives Out and It star Jaeden Martell.

