Paul Eugene Crider

Crider, Paul Eugene Age 64 of Robbinsdale Mn, formerly of St. Louis Park and Minnetonka, passed away on August 13, 2021. Preceded in death by parents Darrell and Arlene (Schmeidel) Crider. Survived by: sisters Vicki (Ned Sr) Nelson and Valerie Jahnke, nephews: Ned Jr./Lee (Noelle) Nelson and Nolan (Rochelle Reese) Nelson, great-nephews/niece: Riley, Bailey and Avery, as well as many friends and relatives. Paul was formerly employed by Village Animal hospital for 25 years and by Shurail HVAC. He was a graduate of St. Louis Park High School (75). Paul loved fishing for bass and golfing. He was a big sports fan and was especially a Vikings fan. Mostly Paul was a lover of animals and they in return loved him. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday September 11, 2021 @ Cross Of Glory Baptist Church 4600 Shady Oak Road Minnetonka. Visitation at the church 1 hour prior to the service.