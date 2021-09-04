CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnetonka, MN

Paul Eugene Crider

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Crider, Paul Eugene Age 64 of Robbinsdale Mn, formerly of St. Louis Park and Minnetonka, passed away on August 13, 2021. Preceded in death by parents Darrell and Arlene (Schmeidel) Crider. Survived by: sisters Vicki (Ned Sr) Nelson and Valerie Jahnke, nephews: Ned Jr./Lee (Noelle) Nelson and Nolan (Rochelle Reese) Nelson, great-nephews/niece: Riley, Bailey and Avery, as well as many friends and relatives. Paul was formerly employed by Village Animal hospital for 25 years and by Shurail HVAC. He was a graduate of St. Louis Park High School (75). Paul loved fishing for bass and golfing. He was a big sports fan and was especially a Vikings fan. Mostly Paul was a lover of animals and they in return loved him. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday September 11, 2021 @ Cross Of Glory Baptist Church 4600 Shady Oak Road Minnetonka. Visitation at the church 1 hour prior to the service.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Robbinsdale, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Animal#Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy