Bloomington, MN

Robert Daniel 'Bob' Brickley

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Brickley, Robert "Bob" Daniel 74, formerly of Bloomington, MN, passed away in his home in Charlotte, NC, with his family by his side, on August 30, 2021, after a battle with cancer and liver disease. Born on April 29, 1947, in Minneapolis, MN, he was the son of the late James Robert Brickley and Doris Trumble Brickley. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, Bob returned to Minnesota and graduated from the University of Minnesota, class of 1975, where he met his wife, Susan. Following graduation, he made a career in sales at an HVAC and plumbing company where he worked until his retirement in 2019. During his employment, Bob made an impact on his co-workers and customers, building lasting relationships throughout the years. He was active in the Boy Scouts with his son, John, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved his many dogs that were his constant companions throughout the years. Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan Brickley; daughter, Jennifer Crum and her husband, Ryan; son, John Brickley and his wife, Jodi; granddaughters, Sloan Brickley and Althea Crum; sister, Karen Adelmann and her husband, Don; and nephew and niece: Tony Adelmann and Tina (Adelmann) Conroy. A private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's memory to your local animal shelter or plant a memorial tree in a U.S. National Forest (thetreesremember.com/memorial-trees/).

