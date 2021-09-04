JEFF KOONS X BMW. Artist Creates Special Edition Of The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

MUNICH, Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Koons, together with Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG, announced today that the artist will create a special edition of the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. The luxury 8 Series Gran Coupe will be for sale in a limited collector's edition after its world premiere at Frieze Los Angeles in February 2022. In 2010, the American artist already created a BMW M3 GT2 Art Car which performed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Jeff Koons: "I am really thrilled and honoured about the opportunity to work with BMW again and to create a special edition car."

Currently the cars are being produced in secret at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, Bavaria. During an exclusive event at Pinakothek der Moderne a few days prior to the opening of the IAA MOBILITY 2021, first glimpses and close-up details were revealed.

THE 8 X JEFF KOONS is the embodiment of precision, refinement and craftmenship, with a multi-layer paint taking 285 hours to apply onto each car. The expressive and striking design combines eleven different exterior colors ranging from blue to silver as well as from yellow to black. Only two cars will be produced each week. The multi-colored interior is comprised of high-end materials, fine leather and a cupholder lid with an edition badging and the artist's engraved signature. The seats are made of the striking red and blue colors of the company's high-performance unit BMW M. The design includes both elements of pop art as well as geometric patterns paying homage to the 8 Series Gran Coupe's intricate contours and shape.

