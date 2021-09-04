CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreview, MN

Joel Harris Westerberg

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Westerberg, Joel Harris January 11, 1937-December 25, 2020 "Papa Joe", age 83 of Shoreview, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2020. He was married to the love of his life, Eleanor (Ellie) for 63 wonderful years. He was an amazing dad to his 4 children, Craig (Maria), Jill Hadash (Eddie), Michael and Joey. He was a proud and devoted Grandpa to 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Joe worked for Hennepin County Highway Department for 33 years, retiring at a young age giving him many years to devote to the youth of S.E. Minneapolis coaching and mentoring. A celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at St. Odilia Church, 3595 Victoria Street, Shoreview, MN. Visitation 10AM and Service 11AM.

www.startribune.com

Shoreview, MN
Minnesota Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Victoria, MN
