Thomas M. O'Connor
O'Connor, Thomas M. age 77, of Victoria passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Survived by his wife Cathi; children Sean (Lisa) O'Connor, Mark O'Connor, Brian O'Connor and Sonya Kahlenberg, Meghan (Paul) Sieckert; 8 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., at St. Victoria Catholic Church (8228 Victoria Dr) in Victoria. Visitation 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass at church. Interment at St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 johnsonfh.com.www.startribune.com
