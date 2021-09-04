CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound, MN

Dorothy Mary Hanson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Hanson, Dorothy Mary 89, of Mound, passed away August 25th at her home. She was born February 2, 1932 in Glencoe, daughter of Paul & Louise (Penas) Popelka. On June 27, 1950 married Clarence Hanson and they were blessed with 10 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, son Timmy, parents, brothers and sisters, and grand-daughters Rachel Holley & Hannah Hanson. She is survived by her children, Gary Hanson (Sue Gothmann), Terry Hanson (Jane), Russell Hanson (Lib), Renee Blackowiak (Rick), Kris Aune, Marcia Hanson, Joel Hanson, Laura Holley (Marc), Robert Hanson (Sarah), 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound on September 8th at 11:00am, with visitation one hour prior. Huber Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Mound 952-472-1716 huberfunerals.com.

