Louis William DesLauriers

DesLauriers, Louis William Age 94, born in St. Paul on February 19, 1927, to Margaret and Louis. Passed away on September 1, 2021 at United Hospital of complications from a fall. He lost the love of his life, Jeanne, on July 4, 2011. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage. They had seven children, 11 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Jeanne; grandson, Adam Blair; siblings, Margaret Strese, his twin Della Gangl, Mary Lou Motzko, Martin DesLauriers, Kathleen Giguere, Dick DesLauriers, and Alice DesLauriers; son-in-law, Gary Becker. Survived by children, Mary (Jimmy Linstroth) DesLauriers, Kay (Rich) Spencer, John (Kathleen), Virginia (Bob) Carlson, Tom (Cheryl), Jay (Linda), and Michele Becker; siblings, Helen Gerten and Eileen Welsch. He grew up on the family farm on Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan. He raised his seven children in Eagan, St. Paul, and Turtle Lake. He was a born salesman and a self-made man. He built his company Inn Room Supplies from the ground up. He moved into the Waters of Highland Park in 2016. He made many friends there and loved the staff. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter's Church, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11AM. Visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Catholic Charities of St. Paul. Masks are required at service. O'Halloran & Murphy 651-698-0796 ohalloranmurphy.com.