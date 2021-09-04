Kristie A. 'Kris' Newmann

Newmann, Kristie A. "Kris" Of Stillwater, passed away peacefully in her home on August 27th, 2021, with loved ones by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mei Newmann; and brother, C. Patrick "Chuck" Newmann. Kris was born in North Carolina, returned with family to Minnesota, and graduated from Robbinsdale High School. She will be greatly missed by her partner, Harold Walsh of Stillwater; brother, Albert Newmann (Kit), of Kailua, Hawaii; and two children, Brett Person, of St. Louis, Missouri and Mitchell Person of Coon Rapids. She is also survived by granddaughters, Ava Consiglio and Piper Person. Kris enjoyed league bowling, loved baking, gardening, lake fishing and boating, and spending time with the pet dogs who were her best friends over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Bradshaw - 651-439-5511 bradshawfuneral.com.