CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, MN

Kristie A. 'Kris' Newmann

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Newmann, Kristie A. "Kris" Of Stillwater, passed away peacefully in her home on August 27th, 2021, with loved ones by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mei Newmann; and brother, C. Patrick "Chuck" Newmann. Kris was born in North Carolina, returned with family to Minnesota, and graduated from Robbinsdale High School. She will be greatly missed by her partner, Harold Walsh of Stillwater; brother, Albert Newmann (Kit), of Kailua, Hawaii; and two children, Brett Person, of St. Louis, Missouri and Mitchell Person of Coon Rapids. She is also survived by granddaughters, Ava Consiglio and Piper Person. Kris enjoyed league bowling, loved baking, gardening, lake fishing and boating, and spending time with the pet dogs who were her best friends over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Bradshaw - 651-439-5511 bradshawfuneral.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Stillwater, MN
State
Minnesota State
Stillwater, MN
Obituaries
City
Robbinsdale, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Bowling#Boating#Robbinsdale High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy