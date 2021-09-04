Ann L. Estenson
Estenson, Ann L. Age 84 of Coon Rapids and Walker, MN, passed away peacefully on 8/15/2021. Preceded in death by loving husband William. Ann is survived by her two daughters and their families. She is also survived by her sister Harriet (Dale) Jones and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Ann lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, and friend. She enjoyed gardening, travel, reading, puzzles, and watching wildlife. She will remain within our hearts until we meet again. Memorial services will be private.www.startribune.com
