Edina, MN

Liela K. (Brynteson) Hanson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Hanson, Liela K. (nee Brynteson) Age 95 of 7500 York, Edina, passed away peacefully at N.C. Little Hospice, surrounded by loved ones on 8-22-21. Preceded in death by her parents, her 10 siblings and her husband, Lawrence "Larry" Hanson. Liela was a longtime resident of Santiago, MN, where she and Larry owned the hardware store and operated the Post Office for almost 30 years. Liela was a 30-year postal employee, serving in Santiago, St. Cloud, Monticello, Becker, Zimmerman, and Princeton. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in rural Princeton for 70 years, where she was an active member of the Ladies Aid. Upon moving to "the cities" in 1996, she became a member of Bloomington Lutheran Church for 25 years. At 7500 York, she joined many groups where her ability to talk to anyone made it easy for her to develop many new friendships. Survived by children, Patricia (Barry Cirolli) of Loveland, CO, Duane of Los Angeles, CA & Sharon (Doug Olson) of Minneapolis. Funeral service to be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, September 14th at Bloomington Lutheran Church, 9350 Portland Ave S., Bloomington, MN 55420, with visitation one hour prior, beginning at 12:00pm. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the service. Masks encouraged. Private interment will be held at Orrock Cemetery. Memorials to donor's choice.

