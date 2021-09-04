Stephen Michael Murphy, MD

Murphy, Stephen Michael M.D. A loving husband and father who courageously passed away from an unforgiving disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in his home surrounded by all of his six children on August 18, 2021. Stephen was a compassionate Anesthesiologist who always put his patients before himself. One of his highlights was volunteering with a medical team in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. Religion, family, and golf were other major interests. Stephen is survived by his loving wife Anne Marie, loving children Brendan, Tamara, Sean, Michaela, Conor, and Keara. Dear siblings include Mary Plunkett, Susie (CR) Barton, Richard Murphy and relatives Mary Teresa Plunkett, Janelle Murphy (Jeremy Stauffer), Bridget Murphy (Eddy Suarez), James (Emily) Barton, Brian Barton, Billy Barton. He was prceded in death by his mother Lorraine Anne (Prziborowski) and his father James Edward Murphy, brother James Louis Murphy, niece Tara Plunkett, and nephew Sean Plunkett. A Celebration of Life will be at Assumption Catholic Church 51 W. 7th Street, Saint Paul, MN 55102 on Friday 9/17/2021 with visitation at 9 AM, Mass at 10 AM, and a luncheon will follow. Masks much appreciated. At Stephen's request, his body has been donated to the University of Minnesota (his alma mater) for the advancement of science. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Steve to The Assumption Catholic Church or The Mayo Clinic's Dept. of Development (designated for ALS Research).