Robert W. Eng
Eng, Robert W. age 90, of Brooklyn Park & Crosslake. Survived by children: Debra Eng, Robert (Barbara) Eng & Paul (Kim) Eng, grandchildren: Lindsey Eng, Stephanie Eng, Katie (Josh) King, Megan (Brad) Dick and Joe Eng, great-grandchildren: Haddon and Brooks King, Camden and Beckett Dick and Gracie Nelson, sisters: Kathy Saylor and Mary Christensen and loving companion: Lynne Angell. Mass of Christian Burial at ST. JOSEPH THE WORKER CATHOLIC CHURCH 7180 Hemlock Ln, Maple Grove, Tuesday at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Joseph the Worker Helping Hands Fund. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-416-0016.www.startribune.com
