Rosen, Denise Denise M., age 70, of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2021. Survived by loving husband of 44 years, Mark; son, Nick; daughter, Chloe; brother, Denny Draghiciu; sisters- in-law, Wendy (John) Blackshaw, Gwen (David) Bloom, Barb Rosen; nieces and nephews, Beau, Bella, Ben, Zach, Ari, Rachel and Molly. Preceded in death by parents, John and Helen Drag. After graduating from the Mpls College of Design, Denise began her career working as a graphic artist at WCCO TV. She proceeded to advertising agencies such as Campbell-Mithun, Bozell and Jacobs and Berman's. Shifting to retail advertising, Denise made a big impact at Donaldson's in Minneapolis and as the Creative Director at Charles A. Stevens in Chicago. Her priorities changed after Chloe was adopted from Korea. She continued to find her work passion at Judith McGrann and Friends and doing interior makeovers with her good friend, Denise Ryan. Denise had an indomitable spirit, creative soul and a flair for fashion that would rival the best of the best. Her passion for cooking and entertaining friends was beyond Martha Stewart like. Nick and Chloe said she was the ultimate provider, the "coolest mom ever" who would make their friends feel welcomed. As the kids grew older, she made sure they were exposed to a wide breadth of music, film, theater and fine arts. Dave Brubeck, the Jackson 5, Sergio Mendes to name a few. Trips to the Art Institute in Chicago and Broadway productions. She helped kick start Nick's record collection and fostered Chloe's love for reading. That development has been an everlasting gift, a seed planted in their hearts and minds perpetually growing for the rest of their lives. Donations can be made to honor Denise to: Denise Rosen Memorial NC Little Hospice House 7019 Lynmar Lane Edina, MN 55403 Or Givens Brain Tumor Center Abbott Northwestern Hospital 800 East 28th Street Minneapolis,MN 55407 Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996.