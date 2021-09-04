RC fun to dive into: remote-controlled submarines from 20 euros

After we have already been on the water with RC boats (advice) and in the air with RC airplanes (advice), we now dare to dive with a mini RC submarine. Like its real life counterparts, such a remote-controlled boat floats both above and below the surface. We took a closer look at two inexpensive remote-controlled models and show in this guide what buyers can expect from a cheap RC submarine from 20 euros. The models are suitable for a child as well as an adult who is young at heart.