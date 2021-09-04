CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Levis makes Penn State look bad with first half performances

By Grey Papke
Penn State fans might be looking longingly at Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after their respective first halves Saturday. The Nittany Lions struggled mightily against Wisconsin in the first half. The offense put up just 43 yards on 22 plays, with quarterback Sean Clifford struggling to get going. The Nittany Lions were fortunate to be in a 0-0 game at halftime, as Wisconsin twice failed to score from inside the Penn State 10-yard line. Clifford went just 7-for-14 for 41 yards in that half.

