CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Carol Anne (Helgeson) Uppgaard

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Uppgaard, Carol Anne (nee Helgeson) passed away peacefully May 12, 2020 at home after a stroke. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard and triplet sons Peter, Eric, and Kurt. She is survived by her children Heidi, David (Marie), Anne Stone, and Kristen Dowson, as well as 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Samira Zoberi and to many helpful staff members at the Aurora on France Rehab unit. Memorial service Thurs Sept 16 10:00 at Normandale Church with coffee and snacks at 11:00. The family requests that guests wear a mask.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uppgaard#France Rehab#Normandale Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas County, MOhoustonherald.com

PATRICIA ANN (HUFF) WHITE

Patricia Ann (Huff) White went home to be with Jesus Aug. 15, 2021. She was born Feb. 8, 1940, to Howard and Veta (Billington) Huff, in Waterloo, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Julie May. Surviving are her children, Debi (Marty) Drewel, Cathy Elledge,...
ObituariesKMZU

Lydia Pearl Ann (Wilson) Gearing

Macon resident, Lydia Pearl Ann (Wilson) Gearing, 54, died Friday, August 27, 2021. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 2 in Sunny Slope Cemetery in Richmond. Arrangements under direction of Thurman Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy