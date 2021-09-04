Carol Anne (Helgeson) Uppgaard

Uppgaard, Carol Anne (nee Helgeson) passed away peacefully May 12, 2020 at home after a stroke. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard and triplet sons Peter, Eric, and Kurt. She is survived by her children Heidi, David (Marie), Anne Stone, and Kristen Dowson, as well as 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Samira Zoberi and to many helpful staff members at the Aurora on France Rehab unit. Memorial service Thurs Sept 16 10:00 at Normandale Church with coffee and snacks at 11:00. The family requests that guests wear a mask.