Joan M. (Anderson) Olson
Olson, Joan M. (nee Anderson) Age 73, of Richfield, passed away Aug. 20, 2021. She is reunited with husband, Joey; parents Bob & Selma Anderson; and brother, Larry Anderson. Survived by sister, Carol (Fred) Stella; brother, Richard (Jodee) Anderson; sister-in-law, Valda Anderson; nieces, nephew and Joey's extended family. Private graveside services will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Henry W. Anderson 612-729-2331 HenryWAnderson.com.www.startribune.com
